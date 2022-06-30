Whether it's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Waitress or Hairspray, there isn’t much that Marisha cannot do.

Her gospel rendition of Annie’s ‘Tomorrow’, which she recorded to raise money for people during the pandemic, was heard by millions on BBC Radio 2 which Marisha sang for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

From Strictly Come Dancing to This Morning, Marisha has been welcomed with open arms into the entertainment community which she was thankful for.

Marisha will perform timeless classics and powerful ballads.

Bedford Today had a chat with the star ahead of her performances in the town.

She said: “I've been really loving it because they've just embraced me and I've kind of turned myself into a little star here. It just happened as soon as I got here.”

The North Carolina native will play two shows in Bedford at the end of July alongside Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Wynne Evans (also known as the Go Compare man).

Marisha, who hasn’t yet been to Bedford, said: “That’s why I love touring because I see all these places in the UK that I have never been to before.”

For Marisha, performing for small crowds is really where she shines.

She said: “I really like to have a real connection to my audience because sometimes when you're doing a bigger venue, it's just like a sea of people.”

Marisha added: “You really feel that intimacy. I want people to feel differently after they've come to see my show.”

Starting her career on Broadway, Marisha has made her way to the West End and since 2016 has been in scores of shows.

Having just finished her stint in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic in Waterloo, Marisha is excited to go on tour with Simply Red.

She said: “To open for them is incredible. It's just a lot of dreams coming true and a lot of hard work coming to fruition, where you have an idea and a dream and then it just starts to happen.”

Performing alongside Lisa Stansfield is something that Marisha is looking forward to after “always loving” the singer since her youth.

At Bedford Park Proms and with Simply Red, Marisha will sing a mix of original songs, musical classics, ballads and feel-good tunes.

Attendees can expect high energy and high belting from the singer.

The hit ‘And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going’ from Dreamgirls is a song that always gets people on their feet when they hear Marisha sing it live.

Marisha said: “You might cry because you're gonna hear some good ballads and a good message, but then you're also gonna dance by the end.”

She added: “We’ll be partying all the way home as I do a little Tina Turner medley at the end.”

Marisha will sing with Wynne Evans on the last day of July in Bedford Park which she is excited for.

She said: “I haven't met him before. We are doing some duets together, so we're gonna blow the roof off I think.”

People can see Marisha perform in Bedford Park on July 28 with Simply Red and Lisa Stansfield and on July 31 at the Bedford Park Proms.