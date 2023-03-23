Marathon man from Ampthill set to run 3,175 miles across the USA for Macmillan Cancer Support

And he’s hoping to be the fastest Briton to ever complete the route

A runner who tackled an incredible 48 marathons in 30 days is now hoping to become the fastest Briton to run more than 3,000 miles across the USA.

William Goodge, from Ampthill, is no stranger to extreme challenges – raising £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2021 by completing his 48 marathon challenge. This year he’s taking on an even tougher challenge – running 3,175 miles in 64 days from Los Angeles, California to New York City.

Not only is William hoping to complete this challenge, but he is also aiming to become the fastest ever Briton to run this route.

William Goodge, 28 from Ampthill

William, 28, took up running to help him process his grief after his mum died from cancer in 2018 and began running a 26.2 mile route around Bedford on Christmas Day ever since.

He said: “The Macmillan nurses who work within the hospital where my mum had most of her treatment were always there for her when she was diagnosed with cancer. Knowing there is an available support system for the cancer patient and the family too was incredible. It’s a tough time for so many people and I found comfort even knowing there was support available if I or my family needed it. Everyone I’ve met in Macmillan has a true heart of gold and the work they do every day is beyond important.”

He added: “Six thousand people have summitted Everest but only 300 people have run across the US. I’ve run the length of the UK, I’ve run 250km through the Sahara Desert yet these were nothing compared to what I’m about to do.

"But what I will be going through will still be nothing compared to what my mum went through and what other cancer patients are going through and so I’m doing it for them. I know I’ll succeed, even if I have to crawl to get it done, nothing can stop me.

"All my previous challenges have been the perfect build up to what I'm about to do and I’m totally ready for this.”

Andrew Gould, Macmillan relationship fundraising manager, said: “William continues to amaze and inspire us all with his commitment and desire to raise money for Macmillan. In total, so far he has raised over £80,000 for us; an incredible amount which could fund a Macmillan Nurse for over 14 months. We are so proud of him.”

This time around William is hoping to raise £500,000 to help people living with cancer. The funds raised will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and the American Cancer Society.

William’s epic challenge starts on April 2 in Huntington Beach, California and ends on June 4 in Central Park, New York City.

Visit Macmillan’s website for fundraising ideas and inspiration.