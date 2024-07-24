Manton Lane roundabout in Bedford to close again after failures unearthed

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Manton Lane/Shakespeare Road roundabout (Picture: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)Manton Lane/Shakespeare Road roundabout (Picture: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)
We had months of misery at Manton Lane/Shakespeare Road roundabout but it looks like it’s going to have to close again.

According to the council, surface failures have been identified so the contractor will have to return to correct it.

Over five nights from July 31, the roundabout will be resurfaced, lined with high friction surfacing works. The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

