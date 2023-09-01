Man with links to a Gurdwara in Bedford faces 14 charges of sexual assault

A man who had links with a Gurdwara in Bedford has been charged in connection with a series of sex offences.

Makhan Singh Mauji, 70, from Northampton has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges relate to offences that occurred between July 1983 and August 1987, taking place at a number of places including at a Gurdwara in Hitchin.

A man, 70, with links to a Bedford Gurdwara, has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault

Singh Mauji was a travelling Granthi, a ceremonial religious individual, whose role was to read the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the holy book in Sikhism in Gurdwaras.

Gurdwaras are the meeting places for people of the Sikh faith to assemble and worship. Mr Mauji also has had links to a number of other Gurdwaras including Bedford, though Police couldn’t specify which temple, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “I am grateful for the level of bravery these women have shown when reporting these incidents. If you want to report anything relating to this case, please do so via the Major Incident Portal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anyone wishing to report a sexual assault will always be treated sensitively and with respect by us. We recognise how difficult it must be but please be assured we have specially trained officers who can help you every step of the way.”

You can report crime online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.