Man wanted on recall to prison arrested at Bedford drugs hotspot

A man known to be violent and wanted on recall to prison was arrested at a block of flats in Rutland Road.

Police were called following reports of a person, possibly with weapons, refusing to leave one of the flats.

A man was searched but there was no sign of any weapons.

However another man was arrested after it was found he was wanted on recall to prison, and in possession of class A drugs. He was also known to be violent to officers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs

A member of Beds Community Policing Team, said: ”I remained in the block, in the communal hallway known for drug dealing, with my PCSO colleague. While we are speaking to residents, somebody entered the block, and heads to one of the problematic flats. He had the bottom half of his face covered, a baseball cap and his hood up.

"The people we deal with are unpredictable and volatile at times and we were in a very vulnerable situation with a wanted criminal who I imagine doesn’t want to go to prison.

“Thankfully officers quickly arrived and our wanted male was handcuffed and arrested. He’s somebody who is known to be violent to officers.

“A search is conducted and he was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class a drugs.

“The male was led away and transported to custody to be dealt with for the drugs and then will be on his way back to prison.”

