Man twice found guilty of Wilden murder has second conviction quashed

A man twice found guilty of a woman’s murder almost 30 years ago has had his conviction quashed for a second time at the Court of Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Plummer was jailed in 1998 after a jury found he had fatally attacked Janice Cartwright-Gilbert at her future home near Wilden.

Ms Cartwright-Gilbert, 38, was stabbed with a knife and scissors before her body was set alight at the mobile home she shared with her partner on February 28, 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her body had bruising to the head consistent with stamping. Her two dogs were also killed in the blaze.

Justin Plummer's conviction has been quashed for a second time at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Plummer, who was 24 at the time, had his first murder conviction quashed in 2021, but was convicted again following a retrial at Aylesbury Crown Court in 2023 and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years.

He had lost an appeal in 1999 but had the conviction quashed after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Plummer was again found guilty of murder two years later, after a jury heard he had killed Ms Cartwright-Gilbert in a burglary gone wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted to burglary, but denied murder and that he had ever given a confession, and was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years.

The second conviction was challenged at the Court of Appeal earlier this month, amid claims the trial judge was wrong to allow hearsay evidence to be presented to the jury from a police informant, Christopher Dunne.

Dunne had shared a cell with Plummer before his first conviction and claimed he had confessed to the murder; however, the “cell confession” was not used in the first trial, and Dunne died in 1999.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) opposed the appeal, with barristers stating “there remains a substantial case” against Plummer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a ruling on Wednesday, three senior judges quashed Plummer’s second conviction, stating that Dunne’s claims “should have been withdrawn from the jury”.

In the ruling, Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Judge Nigel Lickley KC, stated: “Dunne was a criminal and paid police informant who was in the habit of passing information to the police about other criminals for his own benefit.

“The circumstances of the suggested confession to murder and the reliability of the informant are such as to raise concerns about it.”

He added: “He gave no detail of the murder which could support its reliability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 48-page ruling, Lord Justice Edis said that Dunne and Plummer shared a cell together for around three weeks in June 1997, before Plummer’s first conviction.

Dunne, who had been an informant since 1996, did not ask to speak to police about the alleged confession until August 1997, and gave a differing account that December.

He said that there were “discrepancies and matters that cannot in fact be correct” in Dunne’s accounts, which also did not provide “any account of the killing”.

The judge also said that while Dunne’s evidence was “decisive” at trial, it was “unconvincing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the retrial should have been stopped and that the judge’s “failure to do that clearly therefore renders the conviction unsafe”.

Following the ruling, a CPS spokesperson said: “Today, our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Janice Cartwright-Gilbert, who lost her life in 1997 to a terrible crime.

“In both the original trial and retrial, the CPS prosecution assessed the evidence fairly and independently and were satisfied it showed a realistic prospect of conviction.

“Having carefully considered the judgement, it is not possible for the prosecution to seek a further retrial as the remaining evidence, without the cell confession, would not provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”