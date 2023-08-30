Man threatened with crowbar by masked gang in car park of Flitwick Tesco

A man was threatened with a crowbar by masked thieves stealing tools from a van in the Tesco car park in Flitwick.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm last Thursday (August 24) when the owner returned to his vehicle to find four men stealing tools from the van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After confronting the suspects, the victim was threatened with what was believed to be a crowbar.

Get in touch with Police if you witnessed the attempted robbery at Tesco car park in Flitwick

All four men are described as wearing black balaclavas, baseball caps and gloves. They were witnessed leaving the scene in a white Kia Sportage.

Detective Sgt Luke Williams, from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Interfering with the livelihood of individuals through robbery leaves many people at a loss – we want to reassure the public that crimes of this nature are not taken lightly.

“We are interested in knowing who these four offenders are as they may be linked to further investigations. If anyone was in the area and saw the incident unfold or knows who these offenders are please get in touch with us.”