Man threatened with crowbar by masked gang in car park of Flitwick Tesco

Culprits were wearing black balaclavas, baseball caps and gloves
By News Team
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

A man was threatened with a crowbar by masked thieves stealing tools from a van in the Tesco car park in Flitwick.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm last Thursday (August 24) when the owner returned to his vehicle to find four men stealing tools from the van.

After confronting the suspects, the victim was threatened with what was believed to be a crowbar.

All four men are described as wearing black balaclavas, baseball caps and gloves. They were witnessed leaving the scene in a white Kia Sportage.

Detective Sgt Luke Williams, from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Interfering with the livelihood of individuals through robbery leaves many people at a loss – we want to reassure the public that crimes of this nature are not taken lightly.

“We are interested in knowing who these four offenders are as they may be linked to further investigations. If anyone was in the area and saw the incident unfold or knows who these offenders are please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/45797/23. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.