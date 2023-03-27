News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 hour ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
2 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Man taken to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following collision with bin lorry near Ampthill

It happened on Tuesday

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:45 BST

A passenger travelling in a transporter was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic collision in Husbourne Crawley.

The incident happened on Tuesday (March 21), at around 3pm, when a white refuse lorry and a blue Volkswagen transporter collided at the junction of Bedford Road and School Lane.

Sergeant Ian Leeson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision happened at a busy time of the day, and we believe there were several vehicles in the area at time of the incident. We are appealing for anyone to come forward with information.

Most Popular
The collision happened on Tuesday (March 21), at around 3pm, at the junction of Bedford Road and School Lane
The collision happened on Tuesday (March 21), at around 3pm, at the junction of Bedford Road and School Lane
The collision happened on Tuesday (March 21), at around 3pm, at the junction of Bedford Road and School Lane

“We would like to speak to them and are seeking dashcam footage so we can get a better understanding of the circumstances around this collision.”

If you have any information call 101 or report it online and quote Op Darby.