Man left with serious injuries following collision in Marston Moretaine

Police are appealing for information after a collision near Marston Moretaine on Thursday evening (December 9).

At approximately 6.20pm a Ford Fiesta and a Mercedes Sprinter delivery van collided on Station Road between Lidlington and Marston Moretaine.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Did you see the accident near Marston Moretaine on Thursday evening?

PC Dan Taylor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicles travelling in the area just prior to the collision, to contact us with information.

“In particular we’d like to speak to anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicles involved.”