Man left with serious injuries after fight breaks out on Bedford street

A man was seriously injured after a fight broke shortly after midday on Sunday. (5/2)

The incident occurred at 12.30pm in Worcester Road, near the parade of shops, in Harrowden Road, Bedford.

The victim was approached by three men, and an altercation took place leaving him with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police area appealing for witnesses after a man was injured following an altercation

The suspects are described as white, and aged around 18. They were around 5ft 10in” and wearing sports type clothing, with one wearing a dark baseball cap.

Sergeant Emma Matthews said: “The victim has been left physically shaken up following this altercation, so are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or video doorbell footage."Any information could be vital to helping us solve this crime and getting these offenders off the streets."

Anyone with information should report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 with the crime reference number 40/6742/23.