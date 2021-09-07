Man left with life-changing injuries following collision on pedestrian crossing in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was left with life-changing injuries after a road traffic incident.

At approximately 8.05pm on Sunday (September 5), police were called to an incident in Goldington Road, close to Chapel Close, where a motorcycle and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on a pedestrian crossing.

The motorcycle is described as a black Honda.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses

A Bedford teenager was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who happened to be driving in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident.

“We would also like to urge motorists to check their dashcam footage to see if it captured the motorcycle described around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or call 101 and quote Operation Kerria.