Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision near Maulden.

Just before 10.30pm on Saturday, a silver Transit van was travelling on the A507 towards Ampthill, when it was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction.

A man in his 80s suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A507

A man in his 50s from Flitwick was also taken to hospital, and has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Nicholas Kane from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are calling on anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch as this will help us establish what happened.

“If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage to see if it captured the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the incident happening.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Solid.