Man in his 80s dies and another seriously injured in 2-car crash near Clophill

A man in his 80s has died following a traffic collision on Thursday (July 3). Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The crash happened on the A507 shortly after 3.10pm between a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Mazda in the middle of Warren Lane and Clophill Road. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with info or footage should report it online here or call police on 101 quoting reference 283 of 3 July.