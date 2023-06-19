Man in critical condition after being pulled from water at Bedford’s Cardington Lock

News you can trust since 1845
Police have stepped up patrols
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

A man is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water in Bedford.

Emergency services were called to Cardington Lock on Friday (June 16) at 4.30pm, following reports of a man experiencing difficulties in the water.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition and is receiving further specialist care.

The incident happened at Cardington Lock, Bedford, on FridayThe incident happened at Cardington Lock, Bedford, on Friday
High visibility patrols will continue in and around the Cardington Lock area and police are encouraging members of the public to prioritise safety when out and about with their family and friends.

Avoid entering or attempting to swim in open waters

Ensure children and young people are chaperoned when outdoors

Keep pets on a lead and under control and appropriately managed

