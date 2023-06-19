Man in critical condition after being pulled from water at Bedford’s Cardington Lock

A man is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water in Bedford.
Emergency services were called to Cardington Lock on Friday (June 16) at 4.30pm, following reports of a man experiencing difficulties in the water.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition and is receiving further specialist care.
High visibility patrols will continue in and around the Cardington Lock area and police are encouraging members of the public to prioritise safety when out and about with their family and friends.
Avoid entering or attempting to swim in open waters
Ensure children and young people are chaperoned when outdoors
Keep pets on a lead and under control and appropriately managed