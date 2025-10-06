Man dies after single-vehicle crash on A421 near Bedford
The fatal crash involved a grey Mercedes and took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A421 just before the Shortstown/A600 junction just after 5pm on Friday October 3.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed into the evening to allow accident investigation work to take place.
Sergeant David McIlwhan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this tragic time.
“We are aware that a number of people may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage, and we are asking them to get in touch as soon as possible as this may assist us with our investigation.”
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101, or report information online via the force’s website, quoting Operation Alpha.