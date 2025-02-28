A man has been charged with drugs and firearms offences after police found a shotgun in the offender’s car.

The incident happened in Kempston when police followed the man’s car after he failed to stop and he ran off into a house.

Officers arrested him and inside the car discovered a shotgun and another converted firearm. Officers from Beds Police guns and gangs Boson team then searched the house and discovered a large number of wraps of MDMA and crack cocaine.

A post on the Bedford Community Policing Team FB page stated: “Smart teamwork from our officers in and around Kempston has seen a 23-year-old man charged with drugs and firearms offences.

“After he failed to stop for officers, they followed his car and saw him stop and run into a house.

“The officers arrested him and inside the car discovered a shotgun and another converted firearm. Officers from our guns and gangs Boson team then searched the house and discovered a large number of wraps of MDMA and crack cocaine.

“The man’s now been charged with possession with intent to supply MDMA and crack cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon, failure to stop, possession of a thing converted into a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.

“The man has been remanded in custody before his next court hearing.”