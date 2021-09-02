Man caught on camera hitting and kicking his dog in Bedford banned from keeping animals for five years

A man has been banned from keeping animals for five years after he was caught on camera hitting and kicking his dog in Bedford.

Kane White, 25, of Breakspears Road, London, appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 20, for sentencing.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier dog called Gucci by the infliction of blunt force trauma and physical violence.

Gucci (RSPCA)

He was banned from keeping all animals for five years, ordered to pay an £800 fine and £350 costs and a victim surcharge of £80.

The court also made a deprivation order for Gucci.

The incident happened on April 3 at a location in Bedford and the RSPCA was contacted in relation to footage concerning animal cruelty.

RSPCA Inspector Melanie Fisher attended the location with her colleague Inspector Bailey and they viewed the footage which showed the defendant hitting and kicking his dog.

Concerned for the well-being of the dog, Inspector Fisher obtained a vet certificate and asked the police to attend so they could take the dog into their possession under the Animal Welfare Act.

Inspector Fisher, said: “On the footage I viewed a brown crossbreed type dog being taken down the stairs by a man.

“The male in the footage is clearly seen hitting the dog three times in the face with his hand.

"The force is considerable as the dog's head moves on impact and the male can be seen examining his hand afterwards indicating that it was hurt in the process.

“The male is also seen kicking the dog twice in the ribs and back area.

"Again this is done with considerable force as the leg used is swung high backwards before the foot hits the body making the kicks very hard on the side of the dog.

“The dog is clearly extremely frightened and distressed and flinches and cowers throughout the attacks.

"Even when the dog isn’t being caused pain and distress by physical abuse it is cowering and submissive on the interactions in the stairwells, again, indicating fear of the male and his interactions.

“The body language seen is not that of a happy, confident dog but is the body language of a scared and frightened one.

“It is clear from the footage that the defendant deliberately chose to inflict pain, suffering and distress to his own dog Gucci in an unprovoked forceful and violent attack that involved multiple hits and kicks.”

A vet who examined Gucci said in a report: “There can be no justification for this length and severity of attack towards a dog.

"The needs of the dog were not being met during the video footage - fear, acute pain, and suffering was clearly being experienced.

"Whilst there was no evidence of lasting physical damage to the dog from this occasion when I examined her - there will be long term psychological trauma.”

In mitigation the defendant said he was very sorry for his behaviour and that he had been struggling with a number of personal problems.