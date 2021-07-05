Man being treated for life-threatening injuries following accident near Bedford

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Wilstead which left a man seriously injured.

A silver Hyundai and a red motorbike collided in Bedford Road at around 2.40pm yesterday (Sunday).

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, and reopened shortly after.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are being treated as life-threatening.

Sergeant Ian Manley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, or who was in the area around this time and has dash-cam footage.”

If you have information or footage, report it online quoting reference Operation Helicona.