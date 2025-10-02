Man assaulted after attempted robbery of moped in Bedford town centre

Police have issued a witness appeal after an attempted robbery and assault in Midland Road Road on Monday night. (September 29)

The incident happened around 10.30pm at the junction with Greyfriars and River Street when the victim was approached and asked if he had a lighter. When he said no the suspect attempted to take his moped but was stopped by a member of the public.

The suspect then returned the moped to the victim but assaulted him.

A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing Team said: “We are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Bedford on Monday evening (September 29). At around 10.30pm, the suspect approached the victim in Midland Road, at the junction with Greyfriars and River Street, asking if he had a lighter.

“When the victim said no, he attempted to take his moped from him, but a member of the public intervened and stopped him from taking it.

“The suspect gave it back to the victim but then assaulted him.

“The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black or grey-coloured coat.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to help us identify the suspect. We would also like to speak to the man who intervened as he may be instrumental in helping us with our enquiries.

“You can report to us online quoting reference 40/56233/25.”

