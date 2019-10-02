Make your Christmas a night at the Oscars with Bedford sports charity Sports Traider

Forget about Santa’s red coat and white beard - for some truly festive fun why not try a night at the Oscars?

Because charity Sports Traider has announced details of this year’s Christmas party - and the theme is the Academy Awards.

The event takes place at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Milton Keynes, and will feature a red carpet and proseco reception, a three-course meal with wine, music and entertainment, celebrity guests, and much more.

Sports Traider is a youth-focused charity which provides youngsters with kit and support to discover and fulfil their sporting ambition and potential, regardless of their background, ability or disability. The charity also has the UK’s first chain of charity shops that specialise in sports kit and equipment.

Make a date for Saturday, November 30. Tickets range from £60-£100.

Find out more about tickets by calling Lisa Butcher on 01908 299340 or emailing lbutcher@sportstraider.org.uk