Major refurbishment work at Bedford Lock to begin in October

Refurbishment work at Bedford Lock, near the Mill Meadows bandstand, is to start at the end of October.

The project, led by the Environment Agency, aims to ensure that Bedford Lock remains safe and fully operational. As an Environment Agency asset situated on council land, the essential repairs will help maintain the infrastructure that is vital for river navigation and safety.

A temporary site compound will be set up in Everard Meadow before the work begins. A temporary Bailey bridge will also be installed across the lower river, allowing construction vehicles access to Mill Meadows and the lock.

This infrastructure means that half of the public car park off Longholme Way/Rope Walk roundabout will be closed for the duration of the project. Access routes on Mill Meadows will also be fenced off, but all public footpaths will remain open for walkers and cyclists.

It’s hoped the work will be completed by Easter 026.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, Portfolio Holder for Environment at Bedford Borough Council, said, "We understand that these works will cause some disruption, but they are absolutely vital to keep Bedford Lock safe and functioning for everyone’s benefit. We appreciate the patience of local residents and visitors as we work alongside the Environment Agency to carry out this important project that protects both our environment and the community’s enjoyment of this beautiful area."

Steven Wilby, Project Manager for Navigation and Waterways, at the Environment Agency, said, “The safety of the public and our staff in and around our locks and navigation structures is paramount to the Environment Agency. These works involve a full drain down of the lock to carry out necessary below-waterline repairs. This will create a new downstream landing stage to enable boat owners to operate the lock without blocking the lock entrance. We’ll also carry out upgrades to the structure to help boat users navigate through. We appreciate this may cause inconvenience, and we thank the public for their patience while it’s being carried out.”

The Council and the Environment Agency are committed to keeping the public informed throughout the project and ensuring safety measures are in place.