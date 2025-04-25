Major re-vamp for Bedford’s historic Corn Exchange thanks to £2.5m funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £2.5 million investment in Bedford Corn Exchange has been given the thumbs-up, marking a major milestone for revitalising the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed building, an events and concert venue in St Paul's Square, will undergo a significant refurbishment from early 2026 to March 2027.

The Corn Exchange, which dates back to 1874, played a central role in wartime history with Glenn Miller and his band making their first British broadcast from the building in July 1944 and famously last performing there in August 1944, shortly before disappearing during a flight over the English Channel.

Key upgrades of the landmark building will include:

Bedford Corn Exchange

> Full interior redecoration

> Refurbishment of the Harpur Suite and Howard Room

> State-of-the-art sound and acoustic systems

> Modernised toilets and upgraded flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bedford Conservative Group, said: “These improvements aren’t just cosmetic, they’re strategic. The Corn Exchange is being future- proofed to better support events, performances, and community functions, all while enhancing the visitor experience and drawing more people into the heart of the town.

“Mayor Tom Wootton’s commitment to revitalising Bedford’s town centre is taking real shape, with this investment forming part of a long-term plan to make the area more dynamic, welcoming, and economically resilient.

“Adding to the town’s upward trajectory, Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has invested £750,000 in a new store, breathing new life into the former Next building and boosting Bedford’s retail landscape.

Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and customer experience, added: “This isn’t just maintenance, it’s smart, forward-thinking investment. One that supports local businesses, attracts new visitors, and celebrates the rich cultural fabric of Bedford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford is investing in itself, and it’s attracting attention. With Deichmann opening its doors, a multi-million-pound cultural upgrade under way, and Universal officially announcing its arrival in Bedford, the town is transforming into a serious destination for business, leisure, and culture.”

The Corn Exchange, which dates back to 1874, was built in brick with stone dressings at a cost of £9,000 and officially opened by Francis Russell, 9th Duke of Bedford.

It was the base of the BBC Symphony Orchestra during the Second World War, with public concerts broadcast from there between September 1941 and July 1945.

Captain Glenn Miller and his band made their first British broadcast from the building in July 1944 and last performed there in August 1944, shortly before disappearing during a flight over the English Channel.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.