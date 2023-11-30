Major £2million programme at new Chrysalis Centre in Bedford aims to reform domestic abusers

Bedfordshire PCC says he is concerned about young people growing up around domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major £2million programme aims help reform perpetrators of domestic abuse in Bedfordshire.

The Chrysalis Centre, based at The Hub Bedford and in Hertfordshire, has been developed to encourage individuals to access behavioural change interventions, as well as support for related issues such as substance abuse or poor mental health, using a personalised approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes during 16 days of action against gender based violence, which aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The PCC wants to reduce domestic abuse victims and the wider implications it could have on those growing up around it.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Festus Akinbusoye has partnered with the Hertfordshire PCC in the bid for £2million government funding to run the two-year programme to clamp down on domestic violence.

He said: “I want to see a dramatic reduction in the number of domestic abuse victims in Bedfordshire. This is why I wholeheartedly support this programme, focused on recognising and changing the behaviours of domestic abuse perpetrators.

“So far in collaboration with Hertfordshire OPCC, we have supported over 60 individuals, including 22 women and 11 children and young people. The impact of these cases is real. I remain concerned about young people growing up in homes where domestic abuse takes place and the implications this has on wider public safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to prevent there being victims in the first place. This new programme aims to reduce reoffending and I would encourage anyone who is thinking of self-referring to reach out to the Chrysalis Centre."

Radio adverts for the centre are set to run on local stations in the run up to Christmas to encourage communities to refer anyone into the service.

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown, lead for male violence against women and girls, said: “Our officers do an amazing job at supporting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“However, as we aim to be more proactive in reducing domestic abuse offending, we must look to find ways to support and change early behaviours.

“Perpetrator programmes are a stepping stone to help people and in the long term prevent repeat offending.”