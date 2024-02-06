Major broadband upgrade in Bedfordshire means better service for Millbrook and Haynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lightning-fast broadband will be delivered to thousands of Bedfordshire homes and businesses after a £51 million contract was signed under the government’s national Project Gigabit rollout.

Rural communities across the county – from Millbrook to Haynes – will be upgraded.

It’s hoped the independent broadband provider Cityfibre’s efforts will grow the economy and create jobs by making it easier to set up a business in these rural areas.

Full fibre is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1,000 megabits (or one gigabit) per second – meaning households can download a high-definition film in under one minute, stream and download entertainment and shop online across several different devices at once.

Now the contract is signed, Cityfibre will begin detailed surveying work with spades expected to enter the ground from the summer. The rollout of Project Gigabit is overseen by Building Digital UK (BDUK) – an executive agency of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “We are delighted with the news that the Project Gigabit contract is set to make a positive impact on our residents, businesses, and communities, especially in the rural wards. This is a crucial step towards creating an inclusive and digitally connected environment for all.

"I look forward to collaborating with BDUK and the selected supplier to spearhead the seamless roll-out of essential infrastructure and investments in digital technology. This undertaking aligns with our vision for a thriving, connected community that leaves no one behind in the digital age."