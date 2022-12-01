An Ampthill man is set to recreate a marathon bike ride his dad completed just four months before his death to raise cash for charity.

James Gray, owner director of Ampthill Fireplaces, is taking on a gruelling 200km challenge to honour dad Chris and fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support. So far he’s raised almost £4,000.

Chris, who James describes as ‘a man you wouldn’t forget’, completed the ‘London to Brighton Off Road’ back in 2015 while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

James will be tackling the bike ride in memory of dad Chris, pictured inset. Pic and video: Louis James-Parker breathevisuals.com

But James’ route will carry on past London and finish in Ampthill Market Square in front of Ampthill Fireplaces, the business his dad founded in 1991.

He said: “Ampthill has an amazing community of independent business owners and the support from them as I’ve prepared for this ride has been amazing. I know I’ll see many of them on the finish line for a pint on Sunday!”

James is setting off from Brighton Pier at 8am on Saturday and hopes to arrive in the centre of Ampthill by 5pm on Sunday, where a welcoming committee will greet him with a warm blanket and a cold pint!

He added: "I want to honour what my dad did back in 2015 and honour everyone currently going through cancer treatment in Bedfordshire and beyond.

"Our family will always be grateful to the team at Macmillan Cancer Support. Their kindness, empathy and expertise brought light into our darkest days and I’m really proud to be fundraising for them.”