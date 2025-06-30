M1 reopens after car fire near Bedford
The incident took place between junctions 13 for Brogborough and 14 for Broughton, and at its peak, there were delays of around one hour and five miles of congestion on the approach.
In its latest update, National Highways East reported that three lanes were open, with the inside lane closed for clear up and recovery.
National Highways X account said that resurfacing may be required on the inside lane, due to the intensity of the blaze.
Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the scene sending three appliances, and confirmed that the fire also spread to a nearby grass verge.
Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, near to the Newport Pagnell services.