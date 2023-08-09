Luxury housebuilder donates £1,000 to help Bedford charity working with the homeless

The cash will help alleviate financial pressures of charity’s move into town centre

Luxury housebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to King’s Arms Project – a Bedford charity working to tackle homelessness.

It donated the cash as part of its Quintessentially Community Focused programme as the homelessness project is based near Mulberry Homes’ upcoming development, The Grange at Roxton.

The King’s Arms Project working with a member of the community

King’s Arms Project was started over 30 years ago, as a response to seeing people sleeping rough on the streets of Bedford. It provides professional advice, solutions and person-centred care to those at risk of homelessness.

The £1,000 donation will allow the charity to alleviate some of the financial pressures of its move into the town centre.

Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project, said: “In a season of such disruption across the public sector and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it is the support of organisations such as Mulberry Homes which enable us to continue to support our clients who are especially vulnerable to financial pressures and a lack of access to support services. We are very grateful for their trust and investment in King’s Arms Project.”

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very happy to be able to support King’s Arms Project, and in turn assist those in the Bedford community. We hope our £1,000 contribution is a huge help, and wish King’s Arms Project all the best for the future.