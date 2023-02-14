After a survey revealed almost a quarter of Brits said they have been attracted to someone they’d seen at an airport, London Luton Airport has launched a competition to win two return tickets to Paris.

In the survey two-fifths of people revealed that being kind and considerate to other travellers would make someone attractive at an airport.

The research, commissioned by London Luton Airport, revealed that one in seven Brits have exchanged details with a love interest while travelling, rising to almost a quarter of 18-24-year-olds who have demonstrated the importance of being glam whilst they travel.

Debora Delcheva and Atanas Dimitrov at Luton airport

Over half surveyed swapped contact information with someone they found attractive in a hotel or hostel, while a fifth traded numbers while they were in an airport.

A third of Brits saying they would like their partner/spouse to meet them at the airport following a trip or holiday, illustrating the influence of popular films like Love Actually on public romantic gestures.

Every year, London Luton airport is a big part of many love stories, from Daran and Joanna Snoxell who met 24 years ago working as ground operations staff, to the many engagements that take place in the arrivals area.

Last February, Debora Delcheva, who works as cabin crew, was surprised by her now fiancée, 23-year-old builder Atanas Dimitrov, as he got down on one knee and popped the question in the LLA arrivals area as she landed from Vienna.

The surprise proposal was made possible by airport staff and Atanas’ friends and family. The couple, who are due to get married in June 2023, are also welcoming their first child at the end of February.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “Our aim is to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience, so we love to play a part in these special moments.”

To celebrate that love is most definitely in the airport this Valentine’s Day LLA is hosting a competition and the winner will receive two return flights to Paris.

To enter follow London Luton Airport on Instagram ‘@ldnlutonairport’, tag a loved one on its Valentine’s Day competition post, like the post and share to your story. Entries will close at 12:00 GMT on February 17.