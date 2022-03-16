Luton Airport passengers face strike action disruption after handling services company challenged over sick pay and late salary payments

Wizz Air passengers at Luton airport will face ‘serious disruption’ if baggage handlers and check-in staff employed by GH London Ground Handling Services vote to strike over pay.

Unite, the UK’s leading union, said around 100 of its members are being balloted over GH London’s failure to introduce promised improvements to sick pay for all employees. Workers are also being balloted over wages consistently not being paid on time.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “GH London needs to sort its payroll issues out immediately. It is unacceptable that workers are not being paid when they should be. GH London must also provide, as it promised to do, all staff with proper company sick pay.

The company provides services for Wizz Air

“A strike by check-in staff and baggage handlers at Luton Airport will cause serious disruption for Wizz Air passengers, which is why we are urging GH London to resolve these issues before the dispute escalates further.

“We back our GH London members all the way in this fight and they have their union’s full support.”

Wizz Air is based at Luton Airport and flies to more than 140 destinations.

The ballot for strike action opens today (Wednesday 16 March) and closes 31 March.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodges said: “GH London are in danger of a complete breakdown in industrial relations because of the management’s broken promises and ineptitude in relation to these issues.

“There is still an opportunity to resolve this dispute and avoid strike action. I suggest GH London takes it.”