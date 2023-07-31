Train passengers in Bedfordshire have been warned to expect delays

Train services will be reduced during the action

Holidaymakers set to jet off from Luton Airport have been warned to be aware of train strikes affecting their journey to the airport.

A London Luton Airport spokesman said: “If you're flying with us this week, please be aware that industrial action on the railways may impact your journey to/from the airport. There are reduced train services this week, and a limited service on Saturday 5 August.”

Train drivers union ASLEF has announced that a withdrawal of non-contractual overtime will take place by its members from today until Saturday and on Monday, August 7 and Saturday, August 12.

Thameslink has announced a reduced service during the industrial action which includes:

Bedford and Brighton – Two trains per hour

St Albans and Sutton via Mitcham – Two trains per hour

London Blackfriars and Sutton via Wimbledon – Two trains per hour

Luton and Rainham – One train per hour

Luton/Kentish Town and Orpington – One train per hour, in peak hours only.

London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks – Two trains per hour, with one train per hour extended to/from Welwyn Garden City in peak hours.

A statement from the rail company said: “An amended timetable with fewer services will run. Services will be busier than usual, especially in peak hours. It’s likely you will need to queue and you may not be able to board your chosen service. You should allow extra time for your journey.

“Engineering works may still affect some of our late night and early morning services.

“We will not operate the usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton. To help customers we have added extra stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon, and as such these trains will be operating as Southern services. Gatwick Express tickets are valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.

"We will operate to limited opening hours with services starting later and finishing much earlier than normal. Some routes will finish earlier than others, and some stations will not be served at all. Check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.”