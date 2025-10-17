Lucky Bedford dad wins Porsche with £50k hidden in the boot

Cory Smith with presenter Christian Williams and the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid. Picture: BOTB

A dad of two from Bedford got the shock of his life after discovering he’d won a Porsche 911 – with £50k hidden in the boot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cory Smith was at work when he found out he’d won this week’s BOTB Dream Car Competition – a prize bundle worth a total of £187,000.

Presenter Christian Williams gave him a call, pretending to be a delivery driver with a package to drop off. But Cory instantly recognised Christian’s voice from the BOTB videos he’s watched over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought, I know that voice!” he said. “That’s when it hit me that I might have actually won something, but I couldn’t even remember what I’d played for.”

Moments later, Christian and fellow presenter Katie Knight met him in person to reveal the real reason for the visit – and taken to the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid waiting around the corner.

Cory said: “Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to win. When I was younger, my parents used to play the Spot the Ball competition in the newspaper, so I guess this is the new-age version of that. I had a few things planned to say if I ever won, but now everything’s gone out the window.”

Christian invited Cory, who works in the property market, to sit inside the car and fire up the engine, pointing out some of the car’s standout features – including its 534bhp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory, who already owns a 4x4 family car, said: “I thought it’d be nice to also have something sporty.”

And he said he plans to use the cash part of the prize to go on holiday, pay off some bills, invest for the future, and help out his family – including his mum, who’s recently retired.

Christian said: “It’s such a wicked car. It’s got everything – the power, the performance and that unmistakable Porsche feel. You can tell from Cory’s face just how much of a dream moment this was for him.”

Katie added: “Cory’s been playing BOTB for years, so to finally see him win was brilliant. The Porsche is a dream car for so many people, and with £50,000 in the boot too, it really doesn’t get better than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes. It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury four-bedroom home in Essex worth £1.3 million.

To see Cory’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.