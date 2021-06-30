Lowry to go under the hammer at Bedford auction house with £3k guide price

A coloured reproduction of a painting by L S Lowry is just one of the many items being auctioned at Peacocks in Bedford on Friday.

Famed for his paintings of 'matchstick men,' the coloured reproduction of The Family bears a Fine Art Guild blind stamp and is signed in ink.

It has an estimate price of between £2,500 and £3,000.

Lowry's coloured reproduction of The Family

It's one of the many items included in the next sale of the well-established auction house in Eastcotts Park, Wallis Way, on Friday, July 2.

Also going under the hammer is a mahogany and tan leather button upholstered 'Paris' armchair with scrolled arms. It has an estimate price of between £150 and £200.

There is also a collection of tartan clothing including a suit, two gentleman's kilts, two ladies kilts, a black waistcoat and jacket, a tweed jacket and three pairs of trousers. This lot has an estimate price of between £200 and £300.

You can view the items tomorrow (Thursday) from 9am to 5pm and on the morning of the sale from 9am. Please note the sale will be held live on the internet.

A mahogany and tan leather button upholstered 'Paris' armchair with scrolled arms

