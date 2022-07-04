Love Island: William Hill reveals Bedford account manager’s winning chances

The high drama of Casa Amor has returned to Love Island and one new arrival from Bedford is hoping to shake things up.

Fans were ecstatic to see the return of the infamously scandalous Casa Amor, which is no stranger to testing the strongest of connections in the villa.

Entering Casa Amor under the pretence of a girls’ night, the islanders were greeted with six whole new boys – some of whom are sure to turn the girls’ heads.

Love Island's Deji Adeniyi

And already making moves is Deji Adeniyi – an account manager from Bedford. And he’s priced at 22-1 to win.

Deji describes his love life as “awful” and hopes going on Love Island will change all that.

He said: “I’m hoping I’ll bring an energy that makes people realise that love is real.”