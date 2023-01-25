Lose your fear of flying with easyjet course at Luton airport
The course has helped more than 10k people so far
easyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back to Luton on Sunday February 5, to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears.
Over the past 10 years, the course has helped more than 10,000 phobics.
Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced earlier this year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course includes a virtual ground course. a pre-flight one hour Meet the Team online Zoom session, and a one hour flight experience.
Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer Lead Pilot at easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to have relaunched our renowned Fearless Flyer course this winter with the Luton course available to book for February. The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95 per cent, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”
Find out more at http://www.fearlessflyer.easyjet.com