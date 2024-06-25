Looking forward to Bedford River Festival? Here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Are you getting excited? The sun is out and we’ve got less than a month to go.

The River Festival comes to Bedford on July 20 and 21 and the council has published the programme for the two days.

So what can you expect?

Well, as well as the usual activties, stalls and food, they’ll be a new family area in St Mary’s Gardens, complete with activities and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford River Festival (Picture: Donna Samuels)

The Vegan Lounge, launched in 2022, has now been renamed the Green Earth Village and will take over the whole of Castle Mound.

Of course they’ll be the usual dragon boat racing – is partnership with Sue Ryder – on Saturday and the raft races – organised by the Rotary Club of Bedford Park – on the Sunday.

The National Farmers Union will be showcasing some amazing machines plus they’ll be a display of cars in the Festival of Motoring.

They’ll also be a new dedicated area next to the lock in Mill Meadows to showcase local artists with displays, performances, installations, and interactive workshops.

And what about the music?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday – at the main stage in Russell Park – they’ll be Rock Choir, Fight Klub, Sunsinger & The High Seas, Balter, Mr Griff, The Pride, and The Brass Funkeys. Then prog ravers Henge take to the stage before Ultimate RnB headline.

On Sunday, they’ll be The Collaboration Choir, Song Squad, Duzzy Avocado, The Zipheads, The Life of Riley, The Beatles Dub Club, RSVP Bhangra and The Marley Experience.