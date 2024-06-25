Looking forward to Bedford River Festival? Here's everything you need to know
and live on Freeview channel 276
The River Festival comes to Bedford on July 20 and 21 and the council has published the programme for the two days.
So what can you expect?
Well, as well as the usual activties, stalls and food, they’ll be a new family area in St Mary’s Gardens, complete with activities and workshops.
The Vegan Lounge, launched in 2022, has now been renamed the Green Earth Village and will take over the whole of Castle Mound.
Of course they’ll be the usual dragon boat racing – is partnership with Sue Ryder – on Saturday and the raft races – organised by the Rotary Club of Bedford Park – on the Sunday.
The National Farmers Union will be showcasing some amazing machines plus they’ll be a display of cars in the Festival of Motoring.
They’ll also be a new dedicated area next to the lock in Mill Meadows to showcase local artists with displays, performances, installations, and interactive workshops.
And what about the music?
On Saturday – at the main stage in Russell Park – they’ll be Rock Choir, Fight Klub, Sunsinger & The High Seas, Balter, Mr Griff, The Pride, and The Brass Funkeys. Then prog ravers Henge take to the stage before Ultimate RnB headline.
On Sunday, they’ll be The Collaboration Choir, Song Squad, Duzzy Avocado, The Zipheads, The Life of Riley, The Beatles Dub Club, RSVP Bhangra and The Marley Experience.
They’ll also be plenty of music elsewhere – on the community stage at Mill Meadows; the Bedford Music Hub Stage at The Embankment; and Bands on the Bridge on the High Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.