Long delays on the M1 as air ambulance lands following collision near Bedford
Drivers travelling in both directions of the M1 were held up for half an hour following a multi-vehicle collision.
The incident happened earlier today (Monday) at noon between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 13 at Bedford.
At its worst point, there were delays of 30 minutes northbound.
Highways England closed both carriageways for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land. The roads are now open.
