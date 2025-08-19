Guests enjoyed performances from acts across genres ranging from reggae to garage, house to RnB and jungle to hip-hop, with performers including Funk Odyssey, DJ Luck & MC Neat and the London Garage Orchestra.

The second day at Priory Country Park was designated as a family fun day, which included live music, plus face-painting, rides and children’s entertainment.

The festival was the brainchild of Bedford DJ Rowan Forrester, aka Rhino Selekta, who died in August 2021 due to coronavirus, just a couple of weeks before the company’s first event.

The events are now run by Rowan’s fiancee Fiona and friend Josie, ensuring his dreams are honoured.

In a social media post, organisers said: “Our family fun day was full of sunshine, great music, fantastic people, and a lovely vibe.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, to every one of you that attended this weekend.

“We hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did, and we can’t wait to see you all again next year!!!”

