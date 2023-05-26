Litter picks and yoga in the park as part of Bedford’s Great Big Green Week

The Big Green Week is being held in June

Bedford is going green next month for the UK’s biggest call for action on climate change.

The Great Big Green Week takes place between June 10-18 and Bedford Borough Council is planning a wide range of events.

Now in its third year, Great Big Green Week continues to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Bedford.

People from all walks of life will be showcasing actions to tackle climate change, creating a better world, for us now and for the next generation. In Bedford there will be Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park, Letters to Tomorrow, a number of walks, a plant sale, talks, litter picks and other events.

Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We have some really exciting events and activities planned in Bedford Borough that we hope will raise awareness of how we can all do more to lower our impact on the environment. As a council, we continue to be ambitious about tackling climate change.

“In March 2019, Bedford Borough Council declared a climate emergency and will strive to become carbon neutral by 2030, we continue to develop our carbon reduction delivery strategy.”

Residents, schools, and businesses in Bedford Borough can find information and advice on how to improve their sustainability online.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by the Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change. Members include the National Trust, WWF, Women’s Institute, Oxfam, and RSPB.