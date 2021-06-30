Litter Pickers comedy series filmed in Bedford has serious message

A new comedy series on YouTube about litter pickers is being filmed in Bedford

Called Litter Pickers, it's about three strangers, each with a secret, who meet up to pick litter.

While they have a lot of laughs along the way, writer Pete Eliot's hope is that it can encourage a few more people not to litter.

Writer and director Pete Eliot

And he's hoping to raise the budget to make the whole series of six episodes through crowdfunding

This budget will provide paid work for all the Bedford-based cast and crew, kit hire, food, transport, props, costumes and post production costs.

A percentage of money raised will also go to stray and abandoned dogs charity Dogs Trust.

To get a flavour of the sketches, you can meet the actors on a litter pick at the Oasis Beach Pool as well as at Priory Country Park on their YouTube channel