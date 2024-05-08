Limited time offer: Special prices on tickets for Bedford Park concerts
Welcome to the cheap seats
For a limited time only, you’ll be able to access tickets from £25 for the summer concerts at Bedford Park.
It’s part of Live Nation’s Concert Week 2024, and the offer includes Jess Glynne (June 30), James (July 6), and Nile Rodgers & Chic (July 7) at Bedford Park for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions.
The deal runs from tomorrow (Thursday) at noon to Friday (May 10) at noon.