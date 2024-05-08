Limited time offer: Special prices on tickets for Bedford Park concerts

Welcome to the cheap seats
By Clare Turner
Published 8th May 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:27 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jess Glynne and Nile RodgersJess Glynne and Nile Rodgers
Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers

For a limited time only, you’ll be able to access tickets from £25 for the summer concerts at Bedford Park.

It’s part of Live Nation’s Concert Week 2024, and the offer includes Jess Glynne (June 30), James (July 6), and Nile Rodgers & Chic (July 7) at Bedford Park for TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions.

Visit here to get a ticket

The deal runs from tomorrow (Thursday) at noon to Friday (May 10) at noon.

Related topics:Live NationJess GlynneTK Maxx