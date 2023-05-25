Lidlington youth project that gives teens a safe space is celebrated on social media

A youth project for teens and young people – including some who were excluded from school – is being celebrated this week.

The Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership is celebrating the success of its Lidlington youth engagement work on social media as part of Community Rail Week.

Run by a youth worker from 4YP UK with support from volunteers, 21 different teenagers and young people have attended since November, including some who were excluded from school or at risk of exclusion.

Taking place at Lidlington Church Hall, they enjoy a weekly workshop where they can get involved in activities such as table tennis, pool, cooking, martial arts and discussion of issues relevant to them.

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale CRP Officer said: “Our Lidlington Youth Engagement project has exceeded all expectations in providing much-needed diversionary activity for young people and a safe space for them to meet and discuss a range of experiences and aspirations for the future. The young people have co-produced four pieces of stunning artwork for display at Lidlington Station with Alisha Miller. My thanks to London Northwesern Railway for making it all possible”.

The celebration is just one of the community events taking place across Bedfordshire to celebrate Community Rail Week this week.

