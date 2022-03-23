Library hours to be extended in Kempston and Putnoe

LibraryPlus is being extended to Kempston and Putnoe libraries from Tuesday, April 19.

It follows a successful rollout at Bedford Central, Bromham and Wootton libraries - with over 12,000 residents signing up to the service.

LibraryPlus provides a mixture of staffed hours, as well as using technology to allow access to customers during unstaffed, self-service hours.

Putnoe Library

During the self-service hours, LibraryPlus customers can enter the libraries to browse the shelves, borrow and return items, use the computers, study and work, and meet friends and family.

Once signed up, you scan your library card and use your PIN to enter the library.

The extension of LibraryPlus to Putnoe and Kempston Libraries follows a public consultation last year, which saw the majority of respondents supporting or strongly supporting the proposal at both libraries.