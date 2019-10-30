Liberal Democrats unveil their candidate for North East Bedfordshire

A local anti-Brexit campaigner has been announced as the Lib Dem candidate for North East Bedfordshire in December's general election.

Daniel Norton, from Stevington, put the call for a second referendum at the heart of his campaign.

He said “The Lib Dems have been gaining support from people who are concerned about the direction Brexit is taking our country, from both the Labour and Conservative parties. In North East Bedfordshire the Lib Dems are the clear choice for anyone who wants to stop Boris Johnson’s rushed Brexit and the damage it is inflicting on our communities.

“Extending the deadline will give us time to evaluate the deal that Johnson has brought back from the EU – but it is already clear that it will damage our economy and put the environment and workers’ rights at risk. All it does is kick the can down the road, with another ‘no-deal’ cliff-edge at the end of 2020.

“The Lib Dems are clear – the best deal we will get is the one we already have as a full member of the EU. We want Johnson’s deal to be put to the people in a new referendum, where the Lib Dems will campaign to remain in the EU.”

Mr Norton added that other priorities include tackling the climate emergency, protecting rail services in the constituency, controlling speeding in local villages, and working with Liberal Democrat councillors to deliver improved facilities in local schools.

Julian Vaughan will stand again for Labour in North East Bedfordshire, having almost doubled the party's share of the vote at the 2017 election.

And The Brexit Party have selected Amanda Hunter, a teacher who has just returned to living permanently in the UK after 20 years of working in Italy.