Lib Dems reveal their Parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire

Rachel McGann, who formerly sat on Arlesey Town Council, is a mother of three who lives in Arlesey. She joined the Liberal Democrats in July 2016 following the EU referendum.

She said: “The Lib Dems have been rapidly gaining support from people who are concerned about the impact of Brexit, from both the Labour and Conservative parties.

"In Mid Bedfordshire, the Lib Dems are the clear choice for anyone who wants to stop Boris Johnson’s dismal Brexit deal and the damage it will undoubtedly inflict on our communities.”