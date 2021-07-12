Levi Roots to perform in Bedford as part of Jamaican Independence Celebrations

Levi Roots is bringing his band Herbs and Spices to Bedford as part of the celebrations to mark Jamaican Independence Day next month.

Harpur Square will be renamed Jamaica Square for the day which will also include singers, dancers as well as jerk food and rum punch.

Levi Roots - known for his Reggae Reggae Sauce which received backing from Dragons' Den investor Peter Jones on the show - will perform.

Levi Roots

Also making special guest appearances will be Jay Blades from The Repair Shop and BBC 1Xtra's Seani B.