Levi Roots to perform in Bedford as part of Jamaican Independence Celebrations
Harpur Square will be renamed Jamaica Square for the day
Levi Roots is bringing his band Herbs and Spices to Bedford as part of the celebrations to mark Jamaican Independence Day next month.
Harpur Square will be renamed Jamaica Square for the day which will also include singers, dancers as well as jerk food and rum punch.
Levi Roots - known for his Reggae Reggae Sauce which received backing from Dragons' Den investor Peter Jones on the show - will perform.
Also making special guest appearances will be Jay Blades from The Repair Shop and BBC 1Xtra's Seani B.
And although Jamaican Independence Day falls on Friday, August 6, Bedford's celebrations will take place the following day - on Saturday, August 7 from noon to 6pm.