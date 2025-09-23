Bedford Borough Council's environmental footprint has increased this year. Pic: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council’s latest greenhouse gas report shows its official carbon footprint has risen for the first time in six years - not because of higher energy use, but because leisure centres were brought back under direct council control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report presented to last night’s Climate Change Committee (Monday, September 22) explained the rise was due to a technical change in how emissions are counted.

In climate reporting, Scope 1 covers direct emissions from things the council owns, such as gas boilers and vehicles. Scope 2 refers to emissions from purchased electricity, while Scope 3 covers wider indirect sources such as outsourced services and staff travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change means swimming pools and gyms, which were classed as outsourced (Scope 3) and are heavy energy users, now count fully towards the council’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Claire Wilkinson, the council’s energy and water officer, said: “Previously when [leisure] was under Fusion we reported it under Scope 3 because we weren’t responsible for paying for the electricity and gas bills.”

As a result, overall emissions for 2024/25 are recorded as 6 per cent higher than the 2018/19 baseline, with leisure sites making up almost a third of building-related emissions.

Without them, the council says emissions from its estate would have fallen by 21 per cent, continuing the downward trend since it declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the report highlights progress in cutting emissions elsewhere, from solar energy projects at the Queen Street car park and Kempston Swimming Pool, to the conversion of Brookside Care Home from oil heating to air source pumps and solar, reducing emissions by 69 tonnes of CO₂.

The council’s fleet is also becoming greener, with 19 electric vehicles now in use and all diesel sweepers replaced with electric models.

The report said transport emissions are now 9 per cent lower than in 2018/19, but members heard that a trial of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel was paused due to technical issues.

Future closures of Oasis Beach Pool, Blue and White Peris, and changes at Kempston Outdoor Centre are expected to bring the headline figure down again in coming years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.