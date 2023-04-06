Legendary explorer Levison Wood gets behind Bedford based charity's Race for Reading campaign

Schoolreaders fundraiser aims to help disadvantaged children with reading support

Legendary explorer Levison Wood is urging children to behind a reading challenge set by Bedford based literacy charity Schoolreaders.

The Race for Reading campaign is encouraging families to join in by walking, running, swimming or cycling from now until June 19 to help disadvantaged children escape to new worlds via the magic of reading.

Collectively, participants aim to cover the distance around the world – 25,000 miles. The challenge follows in the footsteps of legendary fictional explorer Phileas Fogg and is backed by the legendary real-world explorer.

As ambassador for Schoolreaders' Race for Reading campaign, Levison said: "Schoolreaders does incredible work, by providing schools with free one-to-one reading support volunteers to help those children catch up. Join me and get involved in Race for Reading to help other children to improve their life chances.

“It's simple to join, and free to take part. There is no minimum fundraising requirement, but just £30 will be enough to provide a child with an entire year of weekly one-to-one reading support.

“With Easter here why not do something which will not only help disadvantaged children, but will also help get the whole family active – just ten miles will be enough to burn off that big Easter egg.”

Jane Whitbread, founder of Schoolreaders, added: “This is the third year we have run the Race for Reading – it has proved very popular and successful. Anyone can take part, and cover miles in any way. Even simply by walking the dog.

“Last year, funds raised from our Race for Reading challenge helped more than 1,700 children learn to read. Learning to read opens the door to learning and increases life chances. We hope even more people will take part this year.”

“By participating in Race for Reading you can make a world of difference to a child who needs support with their reading. Pledge to walk, run, swim, cycle or do whatever you can to raise the vital funds we need to provide a child with reading support. The more money we raise, the more Schoolreaders volunteers we can recruit to listen to children read in primary schools with the greatest need.”