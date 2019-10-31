Leading Polish diplomats visit Bedford

Two of Poland's leading diplomats were in Bedford on Wednesday, where they urged local Poles to apply for settled status before Brexit.

Poland’s Ambassador to the UK Mr Arkady Rzegocki, and Polish Consular General Mateusz Stasiek, met with the Polish British Integration Centre (PBIC), visited The Higgins to see the ‘Poland in Bedford’ exhibition, and met with Mayor Dave Hodgson as well as local Polish businesses, community groups and residents.

Mr Rzegocki said: “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to visit Bedford and see first hand the impact Polish residents have had in Bedford, include the number of businesses that have been set up.

“The Polish British Integration Centre can help any residents interested in applying for settled status and have regular drop-in surgeries, you can contact them on 07802 579808 or by visiting their website at www.pbic.org.uk.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The Polish community play a huge part in the life of Bedford and have done for many years. This is demonstrated at the ‘Poland in Bedford’ exhibition which runs at The Higgins until January 2021.”