The East West rail route

Reports on East West Rail commissioned by Bedford Borough Council are to be released next week.

Councillors and other stakeholders have been invited to Borough Hall for a briefing on the reports which will be livestreamed on the council website.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Tom Wootton commissioned the reports following the East West Rail (EWR) route update announcement in May 2023.

The briefing will take place on Tuesday, February 6 in the council chamber from 6.30pm to 8pm.