Latest reports on East West Rail to be live-streamed by Bedford Borough Council
Reports on East West Rail commissioned by Bedford Borough Council are to be released next week.
Councillors and other stakeholders have been invited to Borough Hall for a briefing on the reports which will be livestreamed on the council website.
Mayor of Bedford Borough Tom Wootton commissioned the reports following the East West Rail (EWR) route update announcement in May 2023.
The briefing will take place on Tuesday, February 6 in the council chamber from 6.30pm to 8pm.
A council spokesperson said: “After the meeting, the reports will be published on the Bedford Borough Council website, as part of our continued commitment to be transparent and honest. Our aim is to ensure that councillors, stakeholders, the public and media all have access to the report at the same time.”