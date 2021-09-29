Last chance to vote for Bedford heroes in major awards

There are just a few days left to cast your vote to help a Bedford project win the coveted ‘Project of the Year’ trophy at this year’s National Lottery Awards.

Samson's Academy - which aims to break the cycle of young people who are not in education, employment, or training by teaching them the discipline of boxing and martial arts - is appealing for your votes.

Dorian Alexis, co-founder and COO of the centre on the Elms Farm Industrial Estate, said: “We’re delighted to be a finalist in the 2021 National Lottery Awards, we didn’t expect it at all, so it was a total shock.

Samson's Academy

“We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved here at Samsons Academy. We support a big sector of the community from young people not in education, employment and training, to adults with enduring mental health impairment, as well as supporting the the LGBQIA+ community.”

To cast your vote, visit the National Lottery Awards website or share the hashtag #NLASamsons on Twitter.